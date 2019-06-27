Names of double homicide victims released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victims of a late Sunday shooting that left two people dead as juveniles.
Louisville Metro police were called to the 3600 block of Wheeler Avenue around 11:15 p.m. by a woman who had been shot while in a car. Officers found the two victims inside a vehicle in the 3600 block of Seelbach Alley.
One of the victims, Jerome A. Miles, Jr., 17, of Louisville, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died shortly after arrival. The second victim is identified as Robindion O’Bryant, 17, of Louisville. Authorities say she died at the scene from her wounds.
Metro police said the injuries to the third victim were believed to be not life-threatening.
LMPD Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths and ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
