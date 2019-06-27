New Albany students celebrate end of summer reading program

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Green Valley Elementary hosted a summer reading celebration on Thursday for New Albany Floyd County students.
The celebration included a cookout and awards for students who participated in the summer reading program.
The program, funded by Duke Energy, gives second, third and fourth grade students the opportunity to improve their reading skills and confidence during summer break.
“Sometimes these kids don’t have the opportunity to get the confidence they need during the school year, so we bring them in during the summer, for three weeks, to spend time with them in small groups, one-on-one attention,” Brian Kehrer, Green Valley Elementary principal, said. “The goal is just to increase their love for reading, their skills and work on the things they need because we know reading is so important.”
During the 12-day program, students were provided with fun and engaging experiences. They worked with licensed teachers and small groups to reinforce important reading skills and to grow their love for reading.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.