Police: Parking dispute leads to suspects shooting up home with 9 people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police say a woman and man shot up a home with seven children and two adults inside because of a dispute over a parking space.
April Blackmon, 26, lives across the street from the victims in Louisville, police said. After arguing with her neighbors about a parking space, police say she told Keyveon White, 18, she wanted someone to shoot up the victims’ house.
On June 19, police said White and another man they have not arrested yet went to Blackmon’s house. When they came out of her house, they were armed, and fired 15 shots into the house across the street, police said.
Thankfully, no one inside the home was hurt. The shooting was caught on camera by the victims’ video surveillance system.
Police arrested Blackmon the next day, charging her with nine counts of complicity to wanton endangerment and one count of terroristic threatening -- both felony charges.
About a week after the shooting, police tracked down White and arrested him on nine counts of first degree wanton endangerment, which is also a felony.
White is in the Louisville Metro jail on a $75,000 cash bond. Blackmon remains in jail on a $500 cash bond. They both face drug possession charges, as well.
The pair are due back in court July 1.
One of the shooters is still on the loose, according to police.
