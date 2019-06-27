Shiloh’s Coffee House gives all its profit away to help others

“It’s not a normal thing, but we knew it was from God and we really knew that we wanted to do something good with all of our profits, rather than just help our church," Megan Gardner, Shiloh’s Coffee’s general manager, said. "We have a campaign called the Imagine Campaign at Hope City Church and we donate to places like Casa Shalom and Guatemala where there’s lots of orphans, and we help lots of missionaries over there as well.”