Shiloh’s Coffee House gives all its profit away to help others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stopping in the morning to get coffee is a daily routine for many, and now there is a new option in Shepherdsville that gives back.
Shiloh’s Coffee is now open across from the Bullitt County Court House on Buckman Street.
The coffee shop is founded by Hope City Church in Louisville, and 100 percent of its profit goes to helping others through building orphanages and churches around the world.
Through Shiloh’s other projects and generosity, the shop has already given away more than $500,000.
“It’s not a normal thing, but we knew it was from God and we really knew that we wanted to do something good with all of our profits, rather than just help our church," Megan Gardner, Shiloh’s Coffee’s general manager, said. "We have a campaign called the Imagine Campaign at Hope City Church and we donate to places like Casa Shalom and Guatemala where there’s lots of orphans, and we help lots of missionaries over there as well.”
This coffee with a cause also wants to bring people together for the common good.
The shop is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For more information on Shiloh’s visit it’s Facebook page.
