Waterfront Development director to retire following 33 years of service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling his baby is in good hands, David Karem is ready to hand over the Louisville Waterfront he helped create.
The longtime leader of the Waterfront Development Corporation announced his retirement on Thursday. Karem has been president of the group for 33 years and is the only person to hold the job.
Karem also had 32-year career as a State Senator in the Kentucky General Assembly, serving in a number of Senate leadership positions.
He set out in the late 1980s to transform downtown, taking the ugly that was abandoned warehouses, three scrap metal yards and sand and gravel companies. Under Karem’s leadership, Louisville’s waterfront has been transformed into an award-winning park attracting 2.2. million visitors each year to the 150+ events that it hosts.
“Every day you see something fun and exciting out here, you see a park that everybody in the community feels like Waterfront Park is their park," Karem said. “The diversity of people who come down and enjoy this park just blows us away."
The “wow” moment for Karem was the completion of the Big Four Bridge.
“It’s become such a visual connection of Louisville," Karem explained.
But the changes didn’t come without their financial challenges. $420,000 was lost annually when the state discontinued its support of the park. The former senator and his staff had to find other revenue sources - and they did.
Karem will go out with joy knowing a survey of recent visitors shows they love the park as much as he does.
“To think you can work on something in your career and get a 95 percent rating - that ain’t bad," Karem said.
The Waterfront Park office, which sits just to the east of the George Rogers Clark Bridge, will be renamed the "David K. Karem” building in honor of his service and leadership. He said it’s all in great hands as Vice President Deborah Bilitski will take over, surrounded by an amazing staff.
Karem’s retirement will start at the end of July. He was named Director Emeritus, a consulting role in which he will serve for the next transitional year.
