Waterfront development director to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The longtime leader of the Waterfront Development Corporation has announced his retirement. David Karem has been president of Waterfront Development for 33 years and is the only person to hold the job.
Under Karem's leadership, Louisville's downtown waterfront has been transformed from an area filled with scrapyards into an award-winning park attracting 2.2. million visitors each year to the 150+ events that it hosts.
Karem was also had 32 year career as a State Senator in the Kentucky General Assembly serving in a number of Senate leadership positions.
Karem’s retirement will become effected at the end of July. The WDC board has named Deborah Bilitski as the new president effective August 1. Karem was named by WDC as Director Emeritus, a role in which he will serve for the next year.
In honor of Karem’s leadership and service, the Waterfront Park Office Building which sits on the waterfront just to the east of the George Rogers Clark Bridge, will be renamed the David K. Karem Building.
