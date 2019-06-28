Award-winning songstress Regina Belle honors Louisville faith leaders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A famed R&B singer has credited care-giving for helping her overcome her health challenges.
Regina Belle, winner of an Academy Award and multiple Grammy awards, was in Louisville on Thursday evening for the 3rd Annual Real Possibilities Faith Awards Ceremony, hosted by the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.
Belle was on hand to present service awards to local faith leaders while sharing her own struggles, which include a battle with a brain tumor.
“When I think about my own life and having to have been cared for, and all of the honorees were being honored for their service,” Belle said. “They are caregivers in a sense, caregivers to the kingdom of God.”
The event was presented by AARP, for which Belle is a spokesperson. She thanked them for believing in her and for performing jobs that aren’t easy.
“Most people don’t know this but I’m clinically deaf in my left ear,” Belle said. “I have no hearing in my left ear. But to be able to do what I do on the level that I do it, God is amazing. I thank the people at AARP.”
Among Belle’s many career achievements is her rendition of “A Whole New World,” the theme song for Disney’s Aladdin. Belle performed a single version of the classic tune with Peabo Bryson, which shot up the Billboard Hot 100 charts to reach number one in 1993.
“To have fans from eight to 80 from one song, it was a ‘whole new world’ for me,” Belle explained. “It opened doors that I never imagined possible.”
Belle also performed for the crowd at the event, which was free for those interested in attending.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.