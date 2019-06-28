Behind the Forecast: Raining cats and dogs

Some scientists credit waterspouts for sucking wildlife out of bodies of water and dumping them on land. Tornadoes that move over water and waterspouts that move on shore can quite easily pick up animals and transport them significant distances. Here’s the thing though. While there are innumerable reports of animals raining from the sky, a waterspout has never been documented whipping these poor animals around. Also something else that’s weird about animal rain is that only one species is ever reported at a time. It’s certainly a topic that more research needs to be done on.