Clark County investigators seek ‘person of interest’ following mobile-home fire

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - Authorities in Clark County are looking for a person of interest in connection with a mobile-home fire Friday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office first got the call about the fire at about 10:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of Dave Carr Road in Charlestown.
No injuries were reported, but the sheriff’s office is looking for a man named Charles Croucher. The 68-year-old Charlestown man was last seen in the Charlestown or Otisco areas.
Croucher was last seen driving a white 2007 Ford F-150 extended cab with Indiana vanity plates that read “BOBLIES.”
Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him, but instead contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 812-246-6996, or contact 911.
