Clark County judge, 2 suspects indicted in Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – Charges have been filed against two suspects and a Clark County judge who was shot in Indianapolis.
Judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs were shot at a White Castle near Illinois and South streets around 3:30 a.m. on May 1.
Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Friday that Alfredo Vazquez, 23, Brandon Kaiser, 41, and Adams were indicted in the shooting.
Vazquez was indicted on seven counts including battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and disorderly conduct. Kaiser was indicted on 14 counts including aggravated battery use - when the assault possesses a substantial risk of death, carrying handgun without a license and disorderly conduct. Adams was indicted on seven counts including battery and disorderly conduct.
No charges will be filed against Jacobs.
The indictments were filed after the case was presented to two separate grand juries.
Vazquez and Kaiser were initially named as suspects in the shooting on May 5. On May 10 Marion County (Ind.) prosecutors dropped charges against both men and released them citing a need to further investigate the case.
