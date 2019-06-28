Fire causes significant damage to home on Longfield Avenue

Fire causes significant damage to home on Longfield Avenue
The home is located just a mile from Churchill Downs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Berry Stockton | June 27, 2019 at 11:03 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 11:03 PM
Significant damage could be seen near the roof of the home.
Significant damage could be seen near the roof of the home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens looked on as smoke poured from a home just a mile away from Churchill Downs on Thursday evening.

The house fire was reported around 8:30 p.m from the 1400 Longfield Avenue, according to MetroSafe. Officials arrive to find heavy smoke coming from the home.

Fire officials had the flames under control around 30 minutes after the report.
Fire officials had the flames under control around 30 minutes after the report. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

WAVE 3 News observed crews working to contain the fire near the roof of the house, where smoke damage could also be seen.

The fire was under control by 9 p.m., according to MetroSafe. No injuries or rescues were reported.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.