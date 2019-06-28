Fire causes significant damage to home on Longfield Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens looked on as smoke poured from a home just a mile away from Churchill Downs on Thursday evening.
The house fire was reported around 8:30 p.m from the 1400 Longfield Avenue, according to MetroSafe. Officials arrive to find heavy smoke coming from the home.
WAVE 3 News observed crews working to contain the fire near the roof of the house, where smoke damage could also be seen.
The fire was under control by 9 p.m., according to MetroSafe. No injuries or rescues were reported.
