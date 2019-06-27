Fireworks recalled after boy lost hand in Oxford explosion

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A brand of fireworks has been recalled after a 12-year-old boy lost his hand in an explosion in Oxford.
The explosion happened during a bike ride with Caleb Bogan and his friend in March.
During their ride, Bogan said he and his friend found a lighter on the ground and picked it up.
“Then we were riding by the hospital near the college, we were going to go home, I saw a shiny ball thing on the ground, I picked it up, it had a big, green wick on it. When I tried to light it again, it blew up,” he said.
The Oxford Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the fireworks and worked with Consumer Product Safety Commission to initiate the recall of Grandma’s fireworks.
According to the recall, they are “overloaded with pyrotechnics intended to produce an audible effect, violating the federal regulatory standard for this product. Overloaded fireworks can result in a greater than expected explosion, posing explosion and burn hazards to consumers.”
Bogan said there are plans to get a prosthetic hand made, but his family wants to wait until he’s fully grown.
His friend was not seriously injured.
