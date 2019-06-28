FORECAST: Steamy through the weekend

AIR QUALITY ALERT through midnight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop this afternoon before fading during the evening hours.
The stronger storms may feature gusty winds and heavy rain just like what was seen in southern WAVE Country yesterday evening.
The Air Quality Alert lasts through tonight reaching into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range for some.
High pressure remains over the region throughout the weekend. While temperatures climb back into the low 90s, isolated PM downpours are possible. Thanks to humidity across the region it will feel more like the mid-90s.
Highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s through the middle of next week when more rain returns to the forecast.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Isolated thunderstorms (10%); HIGH: 92°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; Muggy; LOW: 72°
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny; Hot & humid; Isolated thunderstorms (10%); HIGH: 92
