Honeybees moved from Louisville building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Honeybees have a new home after they took up residence in a wall.
Black Diamond Pest Control worked to remove the hive from a commercial property in Louisville. The hive had two sections. Each section measured approximately 15 to 18 inches wide by 40 inches long.
“We see many instances where honey bees have built their hives in the walls of homes and businesses,” Black Diamond CEO Keith Duncan Jr. said, “and it’s best for both the people living/working nearby and the bees themselves to be relocated to a safer area.”
Oldham County Beekeepers Association member Stephen Parker was on the site for the extraction and transferred the bees to their new home at his bee farm in La Grange, Kentucky.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.