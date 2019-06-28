Kentucky’s Real ID roll out hits a glitch

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Technical problems made for a bumpy first day in the roll out of Kentucky’s new Real IDs.
The state-issued IDs carry security upgrades that meet new federal standards, allowing people to use them to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities like military bases and prisons.
Operations shut down for about two hours after noon. Some customers waited in line, others left.
Franklin County was the only place in the state where the roll out was scheduled on Friday.
“By including a small number of offices in a pilot phase we can closely monitor the entire process and make any needed changes before cards roll out statewide," Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson said in a press release.
Kentucky is one of five states and American Samoa that had to get a deadline extension from the U.S. government.
After Franklin County, Real IDs will be offered in Woodford and Hart Counties. There is no announced date for when they will be available statewide. When they are, residents will be able to get a voluntary travel ID.
“Well, when they want the travel ID, that’s so that after October of next year, they’ll be able to fly with that domestically," Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman said. "They’ll also be able to go onto Fort Knox’s base and things like that.”
Details are provided on the state website.
Kentucky residents will need various pieces of ID and verification to obtain a Real ID.
