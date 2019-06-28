Limerick gun battle lasts half-mile, riddles neighborhood with bullet holes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in Louisville’s Limerick neighborhood say a gun battle between two cars lasted for a half-mile on Tuesday night.
The report adds to the recent string of violence.
According to neighbors, shots were fired along Seventh Street from West Saint Catherine all the way to Broadway.
There have been no arrests and police haven’t said much, but LMPD does confirm a teen showed up to Norton Children’s Hospital around 8:30 that night with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. They believe the shooting happened at Seventh and Kentucky.
Bonnie Logsdon had just put her young son to sleep Tuesday around 8 p.m. when she heard loud bangs and called 911.
“I stepped out on the porch a few minutes later and all the neighbors were coming out to check on everyone and to see what was happening,” Logsdon said.
Other neighbors say they thought it was fireworks because of how rapid the shots were and the sheer number of them.
From West Saint Catherine up to Broadway, homes and cars are still riddled with bullet holes. Neighbors describe two cars with people leaning out the windows firing at each other the whole way down Seventh Street.
“Some people were sitting on their porches so it was a miracle no one was hurt,” Logsdon said.
In an urban area like Limerick, Logsdon says there were plenty of people out and about who could have gotten hit. Logsdon said police responded quickly, but the cars were long gone.
Police were able to recover bullet casings from the church across the street and they were investigating the intersection of Kentucky where the teen was allegedly shot, she said.
Logsdon has invited elected officials and police to come to their next neighborhood meeting Wednesday, July 3 to start a dialogue on how to combat crime. Anyone is invited to join. It will be at 6 p.m. in the Old Louisville Visitor’s center.
