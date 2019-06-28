LMPD rescued cat along with her 3 kittens

LMPD helped rescue a cat and her kittens.
June 28, 2019 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 6:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department stays busy helping out the community, and sometimes that means helping our furry neighbors.

LMPD posted pictures on its Facebook page showing officers helping out a homeless cat and her kittens.

Police say the cat was trying to shield her kittens from the rain (Source: LMPD Facebook)
Police say the cat was hiding behind someone’s house, trying to shield her three babies from the rain. Officers stayed with the furry family until Louisville Metro Animal Services arrived.

LMAS is caring for them now, until they are ready for adoption.

