LMPD rescued cat along with her 3 kittens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department stays busy helping out the community, and sometimes that means helping our furry neighbors.
LMPD posted pictures on its Facebook page showing officers helping out a homeless cat and her kittens.
Police say the cat was hiding behind someone’s house, trying to shield her three babies from the rain. Officers stayed with the furry family until Louisville Metro Animal Services arrived.
LMAS is caring for them now, until they are ready for adoption.
