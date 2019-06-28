LMPD searching for man accused of assaulting woman, stealing her purse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her purse.
Police were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on a report of a strong arm robbery around 2:05 a.m. on May 8.
The suspect is described as having long braids with blonde tips, with facial hair and tattoos on his wrist.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
