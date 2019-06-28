LMPD searching for man accused of assaulting woman, stealing her purse

By Sarah Jackson | June 28, 2019 at 9:22 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 9:22 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her purse.

Police were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on a report of a strong arm robbery around 2:05 a.m. on May 8.

The suspect is described as having long braids with blonde tips, with facial hair and tattoos on his wrist.

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, June 28, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

