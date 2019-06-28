Man arrested for stealing landscaping

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the theft of landscaping from a non-profit organization that was all caught on video.
Lawrence Everett Gardner, 57, of Louisville, was arrested June 27 on charges of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 and criminal trespassing.
On the morning of June 16, surveillance video recorded a red pickup truck pulling onto the lot of Lincoln Foundation, 1968 Goldsmith Lane. A man was seen taking plants out of the ground and putting them into the bed of the pickup. He also loaded several bags of mulch.
Gardner was arraigned this morning and is scheduled to be back in court July 8.
