Mathnasium tutoring aims to sharpen Clarksville students’ math skills

CLARKSVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Dozens of students in and around Clarksville we have more access to math tutoring thanks to the addition of Mathnasium.
The 1,500-square-foot center opened its doors on Veterans Parkway on Friday. Going forward, students from Kindergarten to through high school will be able to attend after-school sessions to gain a better understanding of math, while having some fun.
“Being able to work here at Mathnasium, being able to work with students at their own pace and really just help them develop as much as possible their mathematical minds, has been a real joy for me and it’s something I can’t wait to continue to do in southern Indiana and help as many students as possible,” Director Mia Simms said.
There are more than 900 Mathnasium locations nationwide.
