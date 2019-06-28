Mosquitoes in southern Indiana test positive for West Nile Virus

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Mosquito samples collected and tested by the Clark County Health Department are positive for West Nile Virus.
The health department shared the news Friday. It collected the mosquitoes from eastern Jeffersonville, along East 10th Street.
It is not unusual for mosquitoes in WAVE Country to test positive for West Nile. Health officials urge people to wear bug spray that contains deet to prevent bug bites, and wear long sleeves and pants.
People can also avoid being outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are at their most active, the health department said.
West Nile can lead to serious illness and even death in the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. However, most people who are infected exhibit mild symptoms before recovering.
Symptoms include:
- fever
- headache
- body aches
In Clark County, officials say they will continue mosquito control efforts.
To prevent mosquitoes from breeding around a home, clear clogged gutters and empty any spots of standing water.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.