New RiverLink tolls go into effect Monday

For drivers who cross the three toll bridges frequently, expect a toll increase.
June 28, 2019 at 6:06 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 6:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those who cross the three toll bridges connecting Louisville and southern Indiana regularly, new toll rates begin Monday.

The new rate is a 2.5 percent increase.

Passenger cars with a prepaid account and transponder will pay $2.10 per crossing. The current toll rate is $2.05 per crossing.

Those who don’t have a transponder, but do have a prepaid account will pay $3.16 each way. It’s $4.20 each crossing if drivers have no account or transponder.

The new toll rates go into effect on July 1, 2019.
RiverLink is the all-electronic tolling system for the Ohio River Bridges Project, with no stopping, no slowing and no lines. New toll rates will range from $2.10 to $12.61, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account.

Tolling is in place on the I-65 North Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 South Kennedy Bridge and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Ky. and Utica, Ind.

Tolls increase each year on July 1.

For more information on RiverLink tolling visit its website.

