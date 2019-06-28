New RiverLink tolls go into effect Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those who cross the three toll bridges connecting Louisville and southern Indiana regularly, new toll rates begin Monday.
The new rate is a 2.5 percent increase.
Passenger cars with a prepaid account and transponder will pay $2.10 per crossing. The current toll rate is $2.05 per crossing.
Those who don’t have a transponder, but do have a prepaid account will pay $3.16 each way. It’s $4.20 each crossing if drivers have no account or transponder.
RiverLink is the all-electronic tolling system for the Ohio River Bridges Project, with no stopping, no slowing and no lines. New toll rates will range from $2.10 to $12.61, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account.
Tolling is in place on the I-65 North Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 South Kennedy Bridge and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Ky. and Utica, Ind.
Tolls increase each year on July 1.
For more information on RiverLink tolling visit its website.
