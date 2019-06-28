Man shot in Jacobs neighborhood near Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police responded to a late-night shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood of Louisville.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place, MetroSafe said. That’s just off Berry Boulevard near 7th Street Road.
Police found a man who was shot.
Crews rushed the victim to University Hospital, but his condition is not yet known.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.