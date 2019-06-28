Presentation Academy students return from East Africa Mission Trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine girls from Presentation Academy and several local school administrators have returned from their mission trip to East Africa.
They each gave up bringing one suitcase for their own belongings and instead filled their bags with supplies to change lives.
With help from Louisville non-profit Waterstep, this group brought 33 suitcases filled with supplies to clean and purify water in areas that don't have access to clean water.
"Here I can just turn it on and brush my teeth, get a drink of water," Presentation Academy junior Shelby Hyland said, "but they can't do that. They have to purify their water or they'll get sick."
The girls also got the chance to visit some female entrepreneurs with a chance to learn what it took for them to become successful in their own environment.
"In all of the places we went to, seeing the organizations that were started by women and for women was one the things that really inspired me the most," graduated senior Alexis Cammack said, "and I just want to be a bigger role model to those at Pres and my family and my community."
Presentation Academy President Laura Dills previously spent 15 years in East Africa and wanted her students to experience the culture.
"I want to let the girls know that they can change the world," Dills said, "And we have a philosophy: in order to change the world you have to see the world. You have to understand that there are similarities, but differences."
Dills feels like her students were really receptive of her goals for the trip.
"It just made me realize a lot of stuff," Junior Raegan Walton said, "[like] being a better person and really being grateful for what I have."
The group also got a chance to bring new books to a school that needed them.
Presentation Academy plans on taking a similar trip to this one every two years.
