Secret Service to host educators, places of worship for threat assessment workshop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) wants to make sure students, educators and people in places of worship in Kentucky are safe.
On July 11, they are providing free training about K-12 schools and places of worship at Southeast Christian Church.
The NTAC training is open to anyone in the education field, including administrators, school resource officers, teachers, counselors, bus drivers, school staff, etc.
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Richard Ferretti said they hope to raise awareness and teach people how to better detect targeted violence in schools.
“[We will] have a four-hour training session on how the secret service feels that we can help lend a hand and help enhance school security,” Ferretti said.
On July 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the NTAC will focus on topics like identifying potential threats and students who may be exhibiting concerning behavior; gathering information on the background and behaviors of concerning students; assessing whether a student may pose a threat of violence; and developing risk management strategies and interventions.
“We all live here locally and all our children and our friends and family attend public schools. So we have a stake in school security as well,” Ferretti said. “So we feel we can bring our expertise in protecting the president and secret service protectees and bring that model to schools and help with school security."
Ferretti said the hope is to teach educators how to be a member of a threat assessment team so that each school can have their own threat assessment team.
In the afternoon, the Department of Justice and the Louisville Metro Police Department will hold a session on preventing targeted violence at places of worship.
Federal, state and local government officials, as well as local faith-based community leaders, will talk about how to protect all places of worship, regardless of location or size.
“It's important that every church-- doesn't matter what size you are-- that you're security conscious, that you're really looking at your environment and that you're being situationally aware of what's going on and trusting your instincts and going with those,” Philip Noble, Director of Safety & Security at Southeast Christian Church, said.
The training session will touch on hate crimes and active shooter training in relation to places of worship.
Noble said he’s hopeful the training will be helpful for all places of worship in how they approach security and safety for their guests.
“If you rely just on police officer and security staff, they’re a very small number and it’s going to be a staff person, a volunteer that really encounters the subject first," Noble said. "So they really need to know what they are doing.”
The training is free, you just have to register.
To register for the training for educators, click or tap here. To register for the training on places of worship, click or tap here.
