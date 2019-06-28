Teens accused of beating, shaving girl’s head

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) – Two teenagers are accused of beating another girl and shaving her head after forcing her to leave a slumber party.
The alleged victim was staying the night at a friend’s house on Robin Court on June 19, according to court documents. At some point during the night, police said there was a discussion about the victim allegedly touching another girl’s thigh and making her uncomfortable.
When the victim was going to bed, two other girls, both 16 years old, came into the room and began hitting her and told her she had 10 seconds to come with them. The victim got up against her will and went with the girls to a home on Skyline Drive, the court documents said. Once inside, police said they began to punch, kick and slap the victim and told the victim if she tried to fight back “it will be a lot worse.”
The victim was taken to a bathroom, where electric trimmers were used to shave her head. The report stated that one of the girls held a knife to the alleged victim’s throat and told her if she told anyone she would have people from Indianapolis come down and kill her. They then kicked her out of the home and told her to walk back to Robin Court.
The mother of the girl who hosted the sleepover was held, and her daughter drove the victim home around 4:30 a.m., and her mother called police.
A police report stated the victim had patches of hair missing and her hair was unevenly cut. She also had significant swelling to her head and face and bruising to her head and hands, according to the documents. She was taken to King’s Daughter’s Hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.
Police said the suspects came to the house after one of the girls messaged them about the victim touching her thigh. The girls who stayed at the home told police they were not aware of what the 16-year-old girls were going to do.
One of the 16-year-old’s boyfriends was present for the attack, and was questioned by police. Officers said he told them his girlfriend did have photos and videos of the attack, but deleted them because she was afraid she would get in trouble.
Police executed a search warrant at the other 16-year-old’s home and found video evidence of the girls kicking, strangling and torturing the victim.
Both of the 16-year-olds were taken into custody. One was charged with kidnapping; criminal confinement; aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement; and battery. The other was charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement and battery.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.