Winning Lucky for Life ticket sold online

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – Someone in Lexington will receive thousands of dollars a year for the rest of their life.
A winning Lucky for Life lottery ticket matched all five white balls but not the lucky ball, which scored the second place prize of $25,000 a year for life.
The winning numbers were 14-16-19-23-27 with a Lucky Ball of 14.
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold online.
The winner will need to come to the Lottery headquarters in Louisville to claim the prize.
