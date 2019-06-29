Baseball Cards finish season #3 in the nation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the 2019 season officially finished, the University of Louisville baseball team has received the highest final ranking in program history as the last national polls of the season have been released.
The Cardinals are ranked third by Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball and the USA Today coaches poll, while coming in at No. 4 in the Perfect Game rankings. The program’s best final ranking previously was fifth following the 2017 campaign.
Louisville closed out the 2019 season with a 51-18 overall mark, tied for the second-most victories in program history. The Cardinals captured their fourth ACC Atlantic Division crown in five seasons and were the top seed in the ACC Championship.
UofL received the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Championship and battled back from an early loss to capture the NCAA Louisville Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals then rolled past No. 10 East Carolina in a super regional sweep to punch their ticket to the NCAA College World Series for the fifth time.
Louisville opened play in Omaha with a narrow 3-1 loss against No. 2 Vanderbilt, but rebounded for a 5-3 victory against Auburn and a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win over No. 6 Mississippi State to be one of the final four teams remaining. The Cardinals ultimately fell short of the championship series, losing to eventual national champion Vanderbilt 3-2, however the two victories in Omaha were the deepest postseason run in Louisville baseball history.
Louisville’s impressive streak of being ranked held throughout the 2019 season, as the Cardinals have been ranked in at least one national poll every week since the release of the 2012 preseason rankings. UofL was ranked in all six national polls every week this season.
Official release from UofL sports information
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.