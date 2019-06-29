Baseball Cards finish season #3 in the nation

Louisville opened play in Omaha with a narrow 3-1 loss against No. 2 Vanderbilt, but rebounded for a 5-3 victory against Auburn and a dramatic 4-3 walk-off win over No. 6 Mississippi State to be one of the final four teams remaining. The Cardinals ultimately fell short of the championship series, losing to eventual national champion Vanderbilt 3-2, however the two victories in Omaha were the deepest postseason run in Louisville baseball history.