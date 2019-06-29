Demonstrators take to Bardstown Road for rally against reported treatment of migrant children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Horror and shame are what demonstrators said drove them to protest at Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road.
Their arguments are against the government’s handling of detainees at the border. Multiple reports paint a disturbing picture of conditions for migrant children being held at a border patrol facility, including claims of not enough food, water or sanitation.
“We’re not doing this because we have to," organizer Deirdre Seim said. "We’re not doing this because there are no other choices. Our government has made a choice to do this - to send a very clear message to refugees around the world, ‘do not apply for asylum in the United States because this is what we will do to your children.’”
Seim, a mother, told us she couldn’t stand to stay quiet. So she rallied some friends on Facebook.
“If I took 20 children and put them on the concrete floor of my basement for a month with no change of clothes, no running water, no toothbrushes and a dirty overflowing toilet in the corner - I’d be arrested for child abuse,” Seim said.
The group wants to garner the attention of lawmakers, which could hopefully lead to change.
“This has to stop," Seim said. "No matter what you believe about asylum seekers, there’s never any excuse for abusing children.”
On Thursday, the House approved a $4.6 billion funding bill to address the border crisis. It’s headed to President Trump’s desk.
