Duke Energy Saver gives customer free home energy makeover

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - As the temperatures heat up, many people want to cool down those electric bills.
Friday in New Albany, Duke Energy helped a customer get a home energy makeover at no cost to the home owner.
“Our Neighborhood Energy Saver program is in effect here in New Albany," Lisa Huber, with Duke Energy, said. "There are 2,100 eligible customers who are living in this central New Albany area. What they are doing is our crews are going out to the customer and if the customers want, for no cost, we are installing 16 energy saving devices.”
Since the Neighborhood Energy Saver program was launched in March 2015, more than 6,800 Duke Energy Indiana households have received free energy makeovers.
