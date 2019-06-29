Riverview Independence Festival takes place Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is proud to once again sponsor the Riverview Independence Festival in south Louisville.
The festival will be Saturday, June 29 at Riverview Park (8202 Greenwood Rd.) starting at 5 p.m. and concluding after the firework display at 10 p.m.
The lineup this year includes Stephanie Quayle, who was named CMT Next Woman of Country Class of 2019. Shane Dawson, the singer songwriter from Mount Washington, will return to the stage again this year. Local group Long Lost Country will also perform classic county and honky tonk hits.
Along with music for everyone, there will also be family fun activities throughout the day. Visitors can see how far they can climb up the 24 ft. climbing wall or beat the heat by playing in the Riverview Splash Park.
WAVE 3 News Anchor Dawne Gee and other media personalities will be there to meet everyone during the festival.
For more information check out the festivals website and Facebook page.
