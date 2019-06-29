Shepherdsville Fire debuts new engines, gear

The new engines can hold hundreds of gallons of water. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
June 28, 2019 at 11:40 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 11:40 PM

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville Fire Department has some brand new gear.

They rolled out two new fire engines and a new ladder on Friday. The investment in the state-of-the-art technology is worth around $5 million.

“The engine companies carry 750 gallons of water, they carry 50 gallons of foam and the ladder truck carries 500 gallons of water and 20 gallons of foam,” Chief Layne Troutman explained.

Shepherdsville Fire is working on its new station on Highway 480. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Each new piece of equipment serves a specific, life-saving purpose.

Plans to get a new fire apparatus started around a year ago, alongside construction of the new fire station on Highway 480.

