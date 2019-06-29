Shepherdsville Fire debuts new engines, gear

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville Fire Department has some brand new gear.
They rolled out two new fire engines and a new ladder on Friday. The investment in the state-of-the-art technology is worth around $5 million.
“The engine companies carry 750 gallons of water, they carry 50 gallons of foam and the ladder truck carries 500 gallons of water and 20 gallons of foam,” Chief Layne Troutman explained.
Each new piece of equipment serves a specific, life-saving purpose.
Plans to get a new fire apparatus started around a year ago, alongside construction of the new fire station on Highway 480.
