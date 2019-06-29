Sun Valley pool expected to open July 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - City budget cuts have kept all four city pools closed this summer, but that’s about to change.
District 14 Councilwoman Cindi Fowler has found a way to open Sun Valley pool in just a few weeks. The pool is at 6505 Bethany Lane in Valley Station.
“I was really concerned if we didn’t make this happen this year -- it may never open again,” Fowler said.
The pool needs to be prepped and repainted, which is part of yearly maintenance. The repairs and repainting costs a little more than $25,000.
“We need the kids to be able to enjoy a swimming pool," Fowler said. “We need kids to be able to learn how to swim that haven’t learned how to swim. You can’t learn how to swim on a spray ground.”
Fowler is using some of her district discretionary fund to pay for the repairs at Sun Valley and hire lifeguards to open the pool in just a few weeks. Fowler said in the past few days, she has had 15 people reach out to her about being lifeguards for Sun Valley. The district funds would pay the $200 training fee for any lifeguards they hire.
“I'm thinking this is going to be one of the best years at Sun Valley pool for a long time,” she said.
A contractor has already been working on the repairs and starting the process to repaint. Fowler said they may end up working through the night to get it ready to open on July 15.
Zoeller Pump Company donated a sump pump to help speed up the process to open the pool.
“It’s going to be wonderful. I can’t wait to jump in,” Fowler said. “It’s going to be great. And I can’t wait to see the first kids. I’m hoping we can make a big splash.”
The budget for the new fiscal year, which starts July 1, includes $200,000 for Sun Valley pool’s differed maintenance.
Fowler said it’s been a long process to get it open, but she hopes this spreads a positive message to the community in the midst of budget cuts.
“We can do it, you know. Let’s come together and make it happen," Fowler said. "And I have every assurance in my heart that it’s going to happen and that going forward in the years to come that we’re going to be able to keep these pools open and get them maintained.”
The pool will be open until the last day before school starts.
Fowler said she’s also talking with Louisville Metro Parks about maybe opening it on weekends through Labor Day.
