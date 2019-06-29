Woman killed in crash on KY 22 in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are considering speed to be a factor in a crash that killed a woman in Oldham County.
It was reported at 9:21 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of KY 329 and KY 22, according to Oldham County Police. The initial investigation revealed a woman driving a Nissan Quest on KY 22 crossed into the opposing lane, hitting a truck.
The driver of the truck, James McWilliams, 69, of Pewee Valley, was taken to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.
The woman was killed, though officials are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing her name.
Those with additional information regarding the accident have been asked to call Oldham County Police at 502-222-1300.
