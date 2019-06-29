12 Year Old Cyclist is Already a National Champion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another day on the bike for George Frazier. Both on the road and on paths, but this isn’t just another kid on a bike. At 12 years old, Frazier is already a national champion in Cyclocross. “I think it’s cool. I think it opens lots of doors for you to get help if you do need it,” said Frazier.
He won that title at Joe Creason Park here in Louisville back in December. Oh by the way, he’s only in his third year of racing, and has more medals than years lived. He says some of the older kids he competes don’t take him seriously at first. “I think before, they think I’m just another little kid that’s going to be out there racing, but then when they see how fast I am, and when I do beat them, I think they have respect,” said Frazier.
While all of the success in a short period of time for George Frazier is incredibly impressive, what’s even more impressive is he’s doing all of this after overcoming some major health adversity. “George was 13 weeks premature. He was just under three pounds when he was born,” says George’s dad, George Frazier Sr. Little George has overcome those issues and started beating Big George at an early age. “I was just having fun. I was laughing. I thought I was king of the world until he came riding up next to me like ‘where do you think you’re going?’”. said Senior. Big George doesn’t feel too bad, after all, his son is passing just about everyone in front of him
