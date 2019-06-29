12 Year Old Cyclist is Already a National Champion

While all of the success in a short period of time for George Frazier is incredibly impressive, what’s even more impressive is he’s doing all of this after overcoming some major health adversity. “George was 13 weeks premature. He was just under three pounds when he was born,” says George’s dad, George Frazier Sr. Little George has overcome those issues and started beating Big George at an early age. “I was just having fun. I was laughing. I thought I was king of the world until he came riding up next to me like ‘where do you think you’re going?’”. said Senior. Big George doesn’t feel too bad, after all, his son is passing just about everyone in front of him