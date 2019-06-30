Former Louisville star McKay terrific in debut with Rays

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said AL All-Star DH Hunter Pence, out since June 17 due to a strained right groin, will play for Double-A Frisco on Monday and probably Tuesday before returning. “I promised him if he hit two homers in Frisco on Monday, I might activate him Tuesday,” a smiling Woodward said. “Knowing him, he’ll do it.” Barring any setbacks, Pence will be ready to play in All-Star Game.