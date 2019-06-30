Former teachers, students celebrate 24 years since Bishop David High

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 24 years since the closing of Bishop David High School. To celebrate, former teachers and students organized a “Tribute Reunion” at St. Lawrence Catholic Church to reminisce on old memories.
Bishop David opened in 1960, graduating 21 classes before it closed in 1984. The all-male school merged with Angela Merici to form what is now Holy Cross, which sits in Bishop David’s old building on Dixie Highway.
The turnout on Saturday night was tremendous, but not quite unexpected, with people showing up more than an hour before the reunion started. Former teacher Tim Hyland said lots of people were itching to celebrate the school since its closing, seeing as it never quite had a proper goodbye.
“You see a lot of people, some of them haven’t seen each other in 45, 50 years,” Hyland said. “So, it’s kind of really neat to see all the teachers, coaches and the administrators all back together again."
Six people were presented with Pioneer Awards for their service to the school.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.