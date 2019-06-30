LMPD conducting double death investigation in southwestern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man and a woman were hit by ATVs in south western Jefferson County.
Police say the man and woman, who haven’t been identified, were walking along a flood wall near Lover River and Watson Roads when they were hit by ATVs. Police say the incident happened shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.
LMPD police say both people died.
The Homicide Unit is handling the death investigation since the incident occurred off-road.
Police have spoken with all involved parties and the investigation remains ongoing.
