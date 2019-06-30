LMPD investigating after 1 killed in Lyndon shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Lyndon Sunday afternoon.
According to Metrosafe, the call came in at 2:56 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Holley Road.
Once on scene, police found one person shot. Officials later confirmed that person was a black male believed to be in his mid teens or early twenties. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
