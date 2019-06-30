LMPD investigating after man killed in Lyndon shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a shooting in Lyndon Sunday afternoon.
According to Metrosafe, the call came in at 2:56 p.m. of a shooting in the 100 block of Holley Road.
Once on scene, police found one person shot. Officials later confirmed that person was a black male believed to be in his mid teens or early twenties. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We are questioning several people, not certain where or not the victim was a resident of that location,” LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. “The people that we’re questioning, still trying to determine where were their whereabouts when this incident occurred.”
Investigators said it’s too early to determine if this was a break in but they are treating it as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
