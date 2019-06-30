Racing Roundup for Saturday: Plat, Holldendorfer and Churchill’s Closing Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jockey Flavian Prat has enjoyed quite a spring and early summer. Back on the First Saturday in May, the rider and Country House were awarded first place in the Kentucky Derby, America’s biggest race. On Saturday, Prat captured the Queen’s Plate, which is Canada’s biggest race. It’s a rare double for the sport as the last jockey to pull it off was Kent Desormeaux back in 1998.