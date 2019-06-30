Racing Roundup for Saturday: Plat, Holldendorfer and Churchill’s Closing Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jockey Flavian Prat has enjoyed quite a spring and early summer. Back on the First Saturday in May, the rider and Country House were awarded first place in the Kentucky Derby, America’s biggest race. On Saturday, Prat captured the Queen’s Plate, which is Canada’s biggest race. It’s a rare double for the sport as the last jockey to pull it off was Kent Desormeaux back in 1998.
Prat put the colt, One Bad Boy on the lead out of the gate and they went on to post the wire-to-wire victory at Woodbine Race Course.
Also on Saturday, Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer received some bad news as the New York Racing Association had a change of heart and announced Hollendorfer would not be allowed to run at that state’s race tracks. Last week that group said Hollendorfer was welcomed to bring his horses to New York state.
Just a week ago, the trainer was banned from Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in California. Hollendorfer had four of his horses die during the recent Santa Anita meet. In order to compete in the Empire State this summer, his runners would have to run under a different trainer’s name.
Finally, Saturday marked the final day of racing at the Churchill Downs spring meet. Two-year-olds were spotlighted on the final card. The filly, Magic Dance captured the Debutante Stakes for trainer Steve Asmussen. Then in the Bashford Manor Stakes, Phantom Boss came with a late charge to take the race under jockey Rafael Bejarano.
