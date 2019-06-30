Vigil planned on Monday to remember Crystal Rogers

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) -The disappearance of a Nelson County mother and the shooting death of her father, are two of the most captivating unsolved cases in Kentucky.
Every year since her disappearance, Crystal Rogers' family holds a vigil in her honor.
That prayer service will be held Monday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown.
This year will make four years since Sherry Ballard last saw her daughter, Crystal. Crystal went missing the Fourth of July weekend in 2015.
The Bardstown mother of five, was last seen on July 3rd, 2015 at the home she shared with her boyfriend, Brooks Houck. Her car was found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with a flat tire and her keys, purse and cell phone inside. Police named Houck, as the main suspect in her disappearance, but he hasn’t been charged.
In November 2106, Crystal’s father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed while hunting. Crystal is presumed dead but her family is still searching for answers.
Although there are no updates in the case, Crystal’s mother Sherry Ballard told NBC affiliate WLEX 18 in Lexington, that she’ll never give up the need to solve those mysteries. Ballard said that her support system is what gets her through the days without her daughter.
"People still come up to me, and say, 'you know, I'm praying for you and all that. So, I know they haven't forgotten," Ballard said. "I would rather wait, and have everything that I needed. Then to rush and not wait, and someone get off and not pay for what they did to my daughter."
Anyone with information about the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-3211.
