Beach Mold & Tool acquired by Michigan-based compan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A major New Albany employer was recently bought by a Michigan-based company.
Our news-gathering partners, the News and Tribune report the sale to NYX LLC.
Founded in 1972 by William H. Beach and his wife, Juanita, and based in New Albany, the company grew to occupy more than 550,000 square feet with more than 140 injection molding machines and an in-house tool shop by 2019.
The company’s website says it employs more than 650 people.
In recent years, the company invested several million dollars to expand operations in New Albany, constructing a new 140,000-square-foot warehouse adjacent to its existing 550,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly facility in the New Albany Industrial Park, according to the News and Tribune.
