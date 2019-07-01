FORECAST: July is off to steamy start

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot and humid day is on tap for WAVE Country with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. With the added humidity “feels like” temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s at times.
The overall coverage of rain will be less today, but isolated showers and storms are possible. The best chance of those will be west of I-65.
Showers and storms will dissipate after sunset leaving us with a partly cloudy sky overnight and I can’t rule out some patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 60s to mid 70s. There’s a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, otherwise partly sunny, hot and humid.
An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week as disturbances move through creating scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening.
TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms (20%).
HIGH: 94° (Heat Index: mid to upper 90s)
TONIGHT: Muggy and warm. LOW: 75°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms (30%). HIGH: 93°
