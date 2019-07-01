FORECAST: Steamy start to July

It will feel like near 100° at times today.
This afternoon and evening, isolated showers and storms are once again pop. The strongest of these storms can produce locally heavy rainfall and damaging winds before the storms fade near sunset.
Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be a repeat of today with highs in the low 90s and isolated storm chances.
Rain chances increase slightly towards midweek/July 4th as high temperatures remain near 90.
TODAY: Patchy AM Fog; Partly Sunny; Hot & Humid; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 94° (Heat Index: mid to upper 90s)
TONIGHT: Muggy; Warm; LOW: 75°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Hot & Humid; Isolated thunderstorms (20%); HIGH: 93°
