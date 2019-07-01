Four Louisville-area fire departments officially merge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Monday, four fire departments officially merged, to create reportedly the third-largest fire department in Kentucky.
Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS, Eastwood Fire Protection District, Harrods Creek Fire District and Worthington Fire Protection District officially became one, after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an order confirming the merger last month.
The new joint department will be called Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS.
“The decision to merge the four districts was made after careful consideration, numerous discussions, and significant planning,” said Chief Andy Longstreet, who will serve as the Chief for the newly merged fire stations. “I look forward to seeing the benefits our communities will experience thanks to the merger and am grateful to Mayor Fischer and all local officials who have been supportive of this endeavor.”
Officials with the department say the merger will help streamline operations and improve response time.
