Funeral service held for Girl Scout killed in accident at Indiana camp

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The 11-year-old girl killed when a tree fell on her at Girl Scout Camp will be laid to rest Monday.
Isabelle Meyer, of Jasper, died after what the Perry County Sheriff’s Office called a “freak accident.” The tree landed on her and three others while at Camp Koch. Authorities still are unsure why that happened.
Isabelle’s funeral service was held start Monday morning at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.
A visitation took place Sunday at Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. Family, friends and those who just wanted to support the Meyer’s showed up to pay their respects.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family pay for the funeral expenses. At last check, more than $16,000 has been donated, far surpassing the $7,500 goal.
