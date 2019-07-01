‘It’s just a matter of time’: Louisville mother hopeful for justice in son’s murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is hopeful justice is right around the corner for her slain son.
De’Corian Curry, 17, was shot in a drive by on May 25 the intersection of 42nd and Larkwood. His mother, Laurice Henry, lost her other two sons to stray bullets, as well. She wanted to put the call out to all parents in the city on Sunday to check in on your children and watch what they are doing.
Henry said the epidemic of gun violence is unacceptable.
“I just get to praying real hard,” Henry said. “It’s just sad these young kids are out here taking people’s loved ones.”
Henry remembers her son as a good kid, on his way to graduating from Western High School.
“It doesn’t feel real,” she said. “It just feels like he’s over his Nanny’s house or my sister’s house and he’ll be home.”
Henry stood just a few yards away from where her son was laid to rest at Green Meadow Memorial Cemetery, remembering him in the place where so many other victims of gun violence have been buried.
“It was not meant for him, he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” Henry said, recalling that tragic night.
She’s among so many others homicide victims who might not get the same closure Henry hopes is just around the corner.
“I have some answers, but not all answers,” Henry said. “Justice will be served real soon from what I’ve been getting from the detective. Justice will be served real soon, it’s just a matter of time they said.”
Henry and LMPD are determined to make sure her son’s murder does not go unsolved like so many other drive-by homicides in Louisville.
“We communicate every day if not every day every other day,” Henry said.
As the city reels from an outbreak of gun violence amongst teens, Henry put the call out to parents with hopes it can curb some of the devastating behavior. She asks them to check their kids social media accounts.
LMPD said there hasn’t been an arrest in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
