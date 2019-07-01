JCPS board member resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A member of the Jefferson County Board of Education has resigned for a new opportunity.
Benjamin Gies submitted his letter of resignation to JCPS Board Chair Diane Porter this morning. He is taking a new position as policy principal at Kentucky Youth Advocates.
Gies, a graduate of Bellarmine University, was the representative for District Four which covers much of the southwestern part of the county. He was elected to the board in 2016.
The full board will officially accept the resignation of Gies at its next meeting on July 16 and declare a vacancy. Once that occurs, the school district says a 60-day timeline to fill the board seat begins.
