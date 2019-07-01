Louisville chefs honor Anthony Bourdain by raising mental health, addiction awareness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we remember Anthony Bourdain, the man who brought international food right into our living rooms, a group of local chefs want to make sure we don’t forget the reason why we lost him.
Researchers have found members of the restaurant industry are unusually susceptible to drug and alcohol addiction as well as mental illness. It’s not a new revelation, only brought to the forefront by Bourdain’s tragic death.
“Bourdain kind of sang our anthem as cooks,” Chef Patrick Roney said. “I think that the community was really taken aback when he left us.”
“For a great figure like Bourdain to take his own life, that was an eye-opener to everybody,” Chef Nick Bean added.
An epidemic growing in silence, now brought to the forefront by chefs everywhere, especially in Louisville. At Four Pegs on Goss Avenue, 16 local chefs came together Saturday for a day of music, friends, and of course Bourdain-inspired street food at Taste for Life. They hoped to shed light on what happens after closing time.
“No one sees it, you know, it’s one of those things that’s all behind the scenes,” Chef Dallas McGarity explained. “It’s a lot of stress that’s involved with making people happy, it sounds weird but it’s true.”
“It can actually become kind of dark sometimes, late hours can interfere with family and social life,” Bean said.
“It’s a long and thankless day in the cook’s life and so there gets to be a lot of vices that are brought in to cover up and then things start spiraling,” Roney said.
Chef after chef, all too familiar with the problems a quick-paced, high-stress, long-hour, low-pay, day can cause.
“We’re all supportive of one another, we all suffer the same thing sometimes, so just to know there’s a community that is willing to help us, is great,” Bean said.
Taste for Life not only served as a fun time, but also a way to start a conversation and give access to resources.
“It’s one of those things that it’s been a long time coming,” McGarity said.
Proceeds from the event are going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Everything will be OK Project.
